Plans for two Highlands of Netherwood neighborhood developments could get Village Board eyes and approvals within the next few months, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer.
The two plans, both submitted by Verona-based Forward Development Group, would total 81 housing units on nine acres within the 74-acre Highlands of Netherwood subdivision, located between County Hwy. CC and West Netherwood Road to the west of Bergamont Boulevard.
The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the general development and specific implementation plans to the board for approval after a public hearing June 3.
One, called “The Flats,” would put five two-story buildings totaling 51 units on 2.85 acres at the northeast intersection of Peterson Trail and CC. The other, called “The Villas,” would be 30 condominium units on a 6.24 acre parcel at the northwest corner of the same intersection.
The general development plan outlines requests for any “flexibilities” it would like to have outside of what the village typically allows in any given zoning district, Cruz explained. For example, this can include requests for changes to parking requirements and density.
The specific implementation plan includes such details as materials, lighting, utilities and landscaping. That’s the final step in the village’s approval process before building permits are issued and construction can begin.