All-Star Properties won’t see its proposed future land use of a portion of the Oregon Parks Neighborhood appear in the village’s Comprehensive Plan.
The developer’s conceptual plan called for changing the uses of parcels located at Liberty Park Drive and Oregon Center Drive, director of planning and zoning administrator Elise Cruz told the Observer. All-Star requested that the parcels, which were originally intended for multifamily and commercial uses, become solely multifamily, she said, as parcels have remained unsold and undeveloped for two decades. The Oregon Parks subdivision is located on the far west side of the village, past North Bergamont Boulevard and north of Hwy. CC.
But because staff at a joint Oct. 1 Comprehensive Plan public hearing and Planning Commission hearing voted All-Star’s proposal down 3-4, Cruz said the undeveloped land can still get multifamily housing, but “commercial spaces will be required to be part of those buildings.”
Cruz said the Village of Oregon needs to amend future land uses detailed in its Comprehensive Plan, the recommendations for which come from the Planning Commission, before rezones can happen. Cruz said the Comprehensive Plan outlines the village’s goals for future development, which is different from a zoning map that governs where specific uses are allowed and how developments should look and function.
At the meeting, commissioners discussed six overall recommendations for future land-use changes in the plan, passing all except All-Star’s for final Village Board approval Oct. 19.
During the hearing, written and in-person input on the two Oregon Parks parcel recommendations ranged from full support, to wanting to have undeveloped land built with single family homes, rather than multifamily.
Some residents voiced the benefits of having multifamily residences on the site, citing research it would make Oregon a more “equitable and sustainable” community.
“I am speaking in favor of multifamily housing overall,” resident Ildi Martonffy said. “There hasn’t been the anticipated business development in the area.”
More attendees expressed concerns that the proposal could increase traffic.
Commissioners' views seemed to reflect the public’s, with some staff saying they didn’t want to pose the potential for commercial space on the site, so the motion failed.
They unanimously passed the five other recommended amendments.
Two amendments encompass affordable housing concepts, one from Lakestone Properties and the other from Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. The Habitat plan would redevelop 769 Janesville St., and Lakestone’s would build new apartment buildings with rents below the market rate at 917, 919 and 947Janesville St.
To accommodate Lakestone’s future land uses, commissioners recommend the current designation in the Comprehensive Plan be changed from planned and neighborhood office to mixed residential and planned business. For Habitat’s, commissioners recommend that designation be changed from single family residential to two-family.
The other three amendments were for parcels on Bergamont Boulevard and Oregon Parks Avenuel; Bergamot Boulevard and Liberty Park Drive, and Anderson County Farm Park.
For parcels located on Bergamont Boulevard and Oregon Parks Avenue, staff recommend the change be from central mixed use to two-family residential to reflect future development plans for that site.
For Bergamont Boulevard and Liberty Park Drive, commissioners recommend a change from two-family residential to single-family to match existing development on the property.
And for Anderson County Farm Park, commissioners recommend the park be changed from agricultural and rural to park and open space.