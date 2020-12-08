Plans for a brewery and outdoor beer garden at 900 Market St. are on the docket for Village Board discussion and approval later this month.
Netherwood Brewing Company’s proposal would revamp the warehouse space behind the Layer Cake Shop.
The Planning Commission first reviewed the developer’s specific implementation plan in November but took no action, asking them to rethink the location of a glycol chiller. At the commission’s Thursday, Dec. 3, meeting, the company brought forth a revised plan that puts the system on the north side of the building so it wouldn’t abut the proposed parking lot.
Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend the new plan to the Village Board for its consideration, likely later this month.
A glycol chiller is a refrigeration system designed to lower the temperature of alcoholic beverages significantly over a short period of time.
The business also submitted revised plans commissioners approved for board review. The plans reflected changes to a parking lot that would have been too close to the building. It also revised where to locate some bike racks and a walking path.