By this time next year, Market Street might be bustling with live music echoing the streets and beer connoisseurs sampling from the latest tap flavors.
That is, if the COVID-19 pandemic is under control by then. If not, people can still enjoy their spirits while social distancing.
Netherwood Brewing Company, which had a concept up for review in August 2019, is to bring its general development and specific implementation plans before the Planning Commission at a 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, public hearing.
Headquarters owner Jamie Bush and Supreme Structures president Dan Bertler would have put the brewery at 201 Concord Drive, next to Headquarters. While that concept called for the construction an entirely new building, this one revamps an existing warehouse space at 900 Market Street behind Layer Cake Shop. The Market Street space is a less expensive alternative to the Concord Drive plan, zoning administrator Elise Cruz told the Observer.
Cruz said the overall Market Street area is ripe for redevelopment, with Lakeside Landscaping looking to buy a 930 Market Street property neighboring with Netherwood Brewing Company. To help that purchase along, Cruz said Lakeside Landscaping is requesting a conditional use permit to allow for outdoor storage, which will also receive public input at the Nov. 12 hearing.
The Netherwood Brewing Company concept comprises a metal commercial building, a storage facility and a gravel space for vehicles, according to a planned development narrative Delta 3 Engineering, Inc. sent to Cruz Oct. 12.
The developer is proposing to improve the property in collaboration with the owners of Layer Cake Shop. They would make the east half of the metal commercial building into a brewhouse, tasting room bar and a beer garden. The building’s exterior, according to images provided by Delta 3 Engineering, Inc., would feature an industrial look reminiscent of steel shipping containers, painted a grey color, with flat roofing.
Other improvements might include a small addition to the south side of the building, which would house a glycol chiller, and a concrete sidewalk to connect that with the beer garden. The garden would have a grass surface with a granite path.
The narrative details a reduction in the number of current parking stalls, stating 42 are required based on the square footage of Layer Cake Shop and the proposed Netherwood Brewing Company occupancy.
With anticipation of continued social distancing, the narrative states the proposed number occupants for each space would be two inside the brewhouse, 52 in the tasting room and bar and 54 inside the beer garden.
Cruz said at some point within the next year, the Planning Commission will have a broader conversation about how to attract more businesses like Netherwood Brewing Company and entrepreneurs to the village.