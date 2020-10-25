Lakestone Properties will bring its affordable housing general development plan before the Planning Commission in November.
Commissioners are expected to gather public feedback in a hearing set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, over Zoom.
The developer is planning to construct a mix of family and senior living apartment buildings with rents below market rate at 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St.
Its plan comprises 153 units in three or more three-story multifamily residential buildings, which would go on the southern portion of the Janesville Street site, as much of the northern portion is wetland. One of those buildings would be limited to residents aged 55 and older, Brett Rieman, a partner at Lakestone Properties, told the Village Board earlier this month.
The units would be available for families making 30-80% of the Area Median Income, planning director Elise Cruz said in a June memo to the Planning Commission.
For example, this would be a Dane County family of four making between $24-$63K per year, she said.
The residential building layouts also show a variety of apartment sizes, from studio to three-bedroom, and residents would have access to underground parking. South of the apartments is a proposed commercial development with a restaurant, bank, gas station or other establishments, according to the plan.