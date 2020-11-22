Lakeside Landscaping is looking to buy a 930 Market Street property next to the up and coming Netherwood Brewing Company.
First, the business needs a conditional use permit to allow outdoor storage. The Planning Commission is set to discuss that permit at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
The business originally brought its proposal before commissioners at their November meeting and a public hearing. While the plan received no public feedback, commissioners unanimously felt Lakeside Landscaping’s plan for screening its outdoor storage space needed further examination - to improve security and shield materials inside from public access.
Village planner Elise Cruz said screening essentially means hiding. For example, if Lakeside Landscaping was to store mulch on its property, the village would want that shielded with a fence or other structure that is at least 80% opaque, or nontransparent.