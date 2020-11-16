A business’s general development plan to bring an outdoor beer garden and brewery to 900 Market Street is likely to come before Village Board this winter.
Netherwood Brewing Company brought both its general development and specific implementation plans to a Planning Commission meeting and public hearing Thursday, Nov. 12.
While both plans received no public opposition, commissioners felt they needed to examine the implementation plans more closely after recommending the general development plan to the board for a final vote. The implementation plan is expected to return to the agenda for discussion at next month’s Planning Commission meeting.
The company's proposal calls for revamping a warehouse space on Market Street behind Layer Cake Shop. The building’s exterior, according to images provided by Delta 3 Engineering, Inc., would feature an industrial look reminiscent of steel shipping containers, painted a grey color, with flat roofing.
Other improvements might include a small addition to the south side of the building, which would house a glycol chiller, and a concrete sidewalk to connect that with the beer garden, which is planned to have grass and a granite path. Plans also detail a reduction in the number of parking stalls, stating 42 are required.
Village director of planning Elise Cruz wrote to the Observer in an email commissioners want to further examine where the glycol chiller should be located. A revised implementation plan might put it on the north side of the building, so it isn’t abutting the parking lot, Cruz said.
Commissioners also want the developer to revise how close the parking lot is to the building in the design, the fact that people would have to walk through a parking lot to access the walking path and where some bike racks should be located.