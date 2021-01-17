Proposals for developing land on and near Keller Alpine Meadows Park received mostly positive comments from local officials during a joint Planning Commission and Village Board meeting Jan. 14.
The proposals include a new Village Hall, since the 117 Spring St. space is near the end of its useful life, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer last summer. The development could also feature a community center, residential buildings and recreational facilities.
But some residents joining in on the Thursday, Jan. 14, Zoom meeting said the village should preserve the park’s wetlands and other natural features. They also voiced concerns that by developing to the west, the village isn’t putting enough effort into enhancing downtown.
Village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer the next step is for the Park Board to review the proposals in late spring. Gracz said $10,000 is included in the 2021 operating budget to contract with Rettler Corporation on a design. He did not say when the governing bodies plan to examine that.
The village purchased the Keller Alpine Meadows Park property in 2005 but sold a 12-acre parcel to the Oregon School District for a future school in 2006. It bought that back last August, after the district determined it wasn’t interested in building there, according to the conceptual plan.
The governing bodies reviewed the two concepts for building on the park at the Jan. 14 meeting, as well as on a 12-acre patch of land just south of the park. The plans, from consultant Vandewalle and Associates, state the village’s intention has been to have some active park use on the north side of the site, while the former school district land would be suitable for development because of its elevation.
The two concepts show a new Village Hall and community center on one, and multi-family housing on the other. Both options would include four multipurpose fields, a playground, courts and parking off West Netherwood Road and restrooms.
Gracz told the Village Board during a meeting last August that if the village were to move forward with building a new hall on the park site, construction likely wouldn’t occur until 2024. During that meeting, trustees also eyed the option of remodeling the existing Village Hall building to provide more room for Oregon Area Senior Center staff and patrons while they wait on construction of a new facility.
But some residents attending the Jan. 14 meeting felt the village should consider not building on the Keller Alpine Meadows Park sites at all.
One attendee said Oregon’s wetlands are a “shining gem” for the village, and staff should consider restoring the land on Keller Alpine and on other parks to reduce flooding and preserve the local ecosystem.
Another said dense development to the west could degrade parks like Keller Alpine, so the village should prioritize downtown development instead. And an isolated Village Hall building on Oregon’s west side would do nothing to enhance downtown foot traffic, the resident said.
Gracz, also appearing at the Jan. 14 meeting, offered some insights to quell the attendee’s concerns.
He said since 2016, staff have eyed options for Village Hall sites downtown, but nearby businesses were not willing to sell their land and move locations. Since then, staff have approached even more businesses in the area -- also unwilling to sell or move.
So Village Hall growth opportunities downtown are limited, Gracz said. And according to the conceptual plan, “while downtown is likely to remain the cultural and social center of the village, it is not necessarily the center.”
The plan states the village’s Comprehensive Plan, which details future land use goals shows that more growth is planned for the village’s west side instead.