The Village of Oregon is seeking to modernize its zoning requirements – and while those would solve the parking shortage at the library, they could also be used elsewhere.
The effort comes after village planner Elise Cruz pointed out parking shortfalls in the new library’s design earlier this spring. The plan shows 80 parking spaces, which falls short of the minimum 145 stalls required based on the village’s zoning code, Cruz wrote to the Observer in a Tuesday, April 13, email.
While making no formal decision, both the Planning Commission and Village Board have directed staff within the last week to draft an ordinance of zoning text amendments that fall more in line with parking trends. With more people choosing biking and walking as an alternative form of transportation, and rising desires to conserve fuel and energy, the changes make sense, commissioners and trustees concurred at their June 3 and June 7 meetings, respectively.
A draft ordinance for those new requirements could appear on a Planning Commission agenda for review as early as June 30, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer. From there, the ordinance would require a public hearing, she said. And if the public delivers generally positive feedback on the ordinance, the Commision could vote to recommend it to the Village Board Aug. 5 for final approval Aug. 16.
On June 3, the draft ordinance received some direction when the Planning Commission conducted a side-by-side comparison of Fort Atkinson’s parking requirements –which the City of Fort Atkinson adopted within the last few years – to Oregon’s. Some commissioners were in favor of making the village’s requirements exactly like Fort Atkinson in one fell swoop, while others wished to exercise more caution and look at each individual requirement carefully.
The trend for parking in Fort Atkinson, Cruz outlined in a memo to the Commission, is toward slightly reduced parking standards, especially for commercial and institutional uses.
For library uses, Fort Atkinson requires one space per 400 square feet of floor area, while Oregon requires one space per 250 square feet.
A majority of commissioners at the June 3 meeting favored this change, while commissioner John Bieno said after conducting his own analysis of the document, that number should be closer to around 350 square feet. Cruz then told Bieno to draft a document that incorporates his overall feedback of the document.
The village could pursue two other solutions to addressing new library design parking shortfalls, Cruz said, including signing an agreement with the school district to use its elementary school parking lot just east of North Main Street, as well as purchasing a property adjacent to the library site to allow for more parking space.
A potential agreement for shared parking usage at Netherwood Knoll and Prairie View elementary schools would potentially offer up 60 stalls for use. At the June 7 Village Board meeting, jointly with the Library Board, the consensus appeared to be that an agreement might not be needed if parking requirements are changing anyway.
But trustees and library board members agreed that more research would be needed before they could make that determination.
In closed session, both boards also discussed acquiring a property adjacent to the library site at 321 Market Street, neither of which has come to a formal decision.
“There’s a number of different site considerations that have been well discussed such as parking, stormwater management and overall layout that could benefit from additional space,” village administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer in an email Tuesday, June 8. “I’m unsure of if or when it could be on a future agenda.