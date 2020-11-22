The Autumn Ridge Neighborhood is entering its next few phases of construction.
Workers on the site, which sits on the Village of Oregon’s southern boundary in the Town of Oregon, are in the process of building 37 single family homes and five duplex lots. The village is planning to annex the property from the Town of Oregon mid-2021, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer, so homes can access the closest public water and sewer utility.
She explained that the village doesn’t provide utility services outside its borders, and Dane County rules restrict development in rural areas.
Building commenced in the summer of 2018 on Phase 1, which includes space north of Foxfield Road, and remains underway in 2020.
The Planning Commission is expected to conduct a conceptual review of Phases 2 and 3 of the development at its Dec. 3 meeting. Cruz said commissioners plan to review and discuss the road layouts and lot lines of both phases but are not likely to make any recommendations to the Village Board.
She said Phase 2 of the project includes sites south of Foxfield Road to the west of County MM, and Phase 3 includes space on the east side of County MM.
Once the Planning Commission does come with a recommendation, it would go to the board for a vote.