When Varesi Service and Repair, LLC came to the community in 2018, village officials didn’t realize the opening required a conditional use permit.
Recently, Elise Cruz, the village’s director of planning and zoning administrator, was made aware of this oversight, she told the Observer, and contacted owner Steve Varesi.
As a result, the company has applied for a permit that the Planning Commission is expected to review after a public hearing on the matter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, over Zoom.
The commission could vote to recommend approval or denial to the Village Board. The board could vote to approve as soon as its Monday, Aug. 17, meeting.
The conditional use permit would allow vehicle repair and maintenance in the general industrial zoning district, she said. That zoning district allows such uses, but on a conditional, case-by-case basis.
“Varesi is not planning any changes to his business operations with this application,” Cruz wrote in a letter to neighbors within 100 feet of the 291 Market St. property. “He will continue to operate as he has for the last two years. He is the only employee and performs vehicle repairs inside the garage.”