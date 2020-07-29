How to access the meeting

The Village of Oregon Planning Commission is convening over Zoom conferencing software for the foreseeable future.

If you’re using a computer, first time users can download the Zoom app. Participants will have the option to join via video, or just with audio. If you can’t join via computer audio, you can call in over the phone. People using smartphones and tablets also need to download the Zoom app.

Zoom village board meetings are televised by OCA Media on Spectrum Cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019.

The public may send written comments to the board on an issue listed in the agenda by emailing phaag@vil.oregon.wi.us.

If you do not have internet access, contact clerk Peggy Haag for accommodations 24 hours in advance of the meeting at 835-6282.