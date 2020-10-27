In the greater Oregon area, more poll workers and additional tabulators will be required to meet the demands of a record-breaking influx of absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
The clerks in the villages of Oregon and Brooklyn, and the towns of Oregon and Rutland, have all indicated they’ve made changes to the processes for the upcoming election to tabulate absentees in a timely manner and keep people spread out to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Across the country, the presidential election will look different this year than it did in previous years. In addition to needing to adhere to social distancing requirements within the polling locations, clerks have seen high numbers of absentee ballot requests and higher levels of in-person early voting than in prior years.
While clerks have generally encouraged residents to vote absentee to reduce congestion at the polls, questions of whether ballots will be counted have been raised. While the United States Postal Service reversed new operational policies that critics decried as a means of sabotaging mailed-in absentee ballots, the perceived longer round-trips for mailed ballots has prompted more people to take advantage of early in-person voting hours throughout the U.S.
Around 77% of votes cast in the greater Oregon area in both the April and August elections this year were either mailed-in or in-person absentee because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village of Brooklyn clerk Linda Kuhlman wrote in an email to the Observer that the Village is prepared, and is moving the voting location in the community building up a floor to the gym, where people are better able to socially distance.
“I don’t believe we have any challenges, as we are very prepared for just about anything that can happen,” she said.
Village of Oregon director of administrative services Candie Jones said the village purchased an additional tabulator to process the higher number of absentee ballots, and that there will be poll workers whose sole job will be to count absentee votes. The Town of Oregon did the same – clerk Jennifer Hanson told the Observer that having a second tabulation machine will keep the tabulation process moving, and reduce close contact for poll workers and in-person voters.
All of the clerks said they had new people step up to volunteer as poll workers for the Nov. 3 election – so many that in the case of Brooklyn and the Village of Oregon, they have lists of alternatives who could be called upon if the workers who are scheduled are no longer able to work, Kuhlman and Jones told the Observer.
And like the two previous elections this year, there will be plenty of sanitation procedures and personal protective equipment.
The polling locations will be sanitized frequently, the clerks told the Observer, and poll workers have access to personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and voters are encouraged to bring their own black or blue ballpoint pens to fill out ballots, or will have access to single-use pens to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Sanitation will occur very frequently if not between every vote using a booth or marking machine,” Town of Rutland clerk Dawn George told the Observer. “All workers will wear masks and all voters are strongly encouraged to also wear masks.”
The cost for the Nov. 3 election is significantly higher than previous presidential elections – George said that the cost of sending out absentees will make the upcoming election five times as expensive as the 2016 election, and Jones said that while it’s hard to gauge the final cost of the election, the amount budgeted for it in the 2020 operating budget ran out in April.
“I don’t have the total numbers for that yet – but oh man,” Jones said. “The postage alone for mailing out absentees has tripled our budgeted amount.”