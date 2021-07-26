Brooklyn’s deputy clerk-treasurer Vicki Olson has graduated from a three-year program after completing 100 hours of programming.
The Municipal Clerks Institute, an initiative of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, is a course that is held for one week each July. Participants enroll in around 33-34 hours of curriculum each year and graduate from the program with 100 hours total.
The institute offers one week of classroom sessions during the second week of July, according to its website. There is a curriculum track for clerks and a separate curriculum track for treasurers. In both 2020 and 2021, the institute was held virtually.
Olson received a full scholarship to attend this year, Brooklyn clerk-treasurer Linda Kuhlman told the Observer.
She was chosen in her first year to be a member of the institute’s advisory board, Kuhlman said. The advisory board members help to welcome first-year students, help to select the curriculum for the next year, and are available to answer questions from any of the students.
“The goal of our classes is to give you the tools to immediately apply your learning to your job,” the program’s website states. “Our coursework focuses on the development of technical skills, administrative knowledge, leadership abilities, and financial management.”
The program is accredited by The International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada.