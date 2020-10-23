Village president Jeanne Carpenter announced this week that she will not seek re-election come April.
Carpenter writes in her Oregon Focus column that with 15 employees at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese depending on her to support themselves and their families, she needs to “double down” on making sure her business continues to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While she is able to gaze upon a future with affordable housing developments, a new library and a “solid plan” of expanding the village on its east side, Carpenter wrote she envisions a new president at the helm.
Voters first elected Carpenter to the Village Board in April 2013. With her, she brought years of experience as a journalist, covering city and county governments in Idaho, and more recently as an editor for an agricultural publication.
She told the Observer that year her biggest learning curve was sitting on the Planning Commission, also in 2013, where she was first taught the ropes of running a municipality.
The public can reach Carpenter at jcarpenter@vil.oregon.wi.us.