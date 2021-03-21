Biography
Age: 60
Family: Married to Michael, children-Rachel and Kelsey and grandma to Caiden, Nick and Lyla.
Originally from: Green Bay. I lived in The town of Oregon From 1989-2019, and the village of Brooklyn from 2019 until now.
Education: 1 year of Technical College
Occupation: Executive Assistant to SVP and CPO
Employer: Navitus
Political experience: No political experience.
Other affiliations: President-parents club, was club Director and coach for Acers Volleyball Club for 15 years, Treasurer of Choir.
Essay questions
Why are you running for Brooklyn Village Board trustee?
Because I want to serve my neighbors and I have time now that I gave the volleyball club to Kelsey.
What are the top issues facing the board over the next 3 years?
I think the top 3 issues are the Asphalt plant and it’s ramifications on the village, the plan to abolish the BPD and contract with Dane County and the water levels on the pond and how to address that.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
The role that the village plays in the Covid-19 recovery is follow the CDC guidelines (Staying 6 feet apart, wearing a good fitting mask and limiting the amount of people at gatherings). Health of business, that’s a tough one! I would encourage money aid to current businesses to stay open and encourage new businesses that this a great place to plant their roots!
What should the board’s role be in ensuring the entire village is covered by law enforcement?
I think it is one the boards most important roles! Making sure that the whole village is covered by law enforcement and everyone needs to know who to call at any time.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Brooklyn?
Bringing back the parade.
What’s the best thing about Brooklyn?
The people.