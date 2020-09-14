Village leaders are expecting Oregon’s 2021 budget to have normal expenses despite the economic fallout of a pandemic that has ravaged through the country since March.
Revenue could be a different story, with low interest rates and possible cuts to state transportation funding, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer. Even so, that’s not changing plans for Oregon to have a new Village Hall built by 2024 and senior center by 2025.
Gracz said he and financial director Lisa Novinska will meet with department heads this week to gather more specifics as he prepares for his last budget with the village. He has announced he’ll retire in March.
The Village Board plans to discuss the preliminary budget Monday, Oct. 12 – with some numbers yet to be filled in – and continue discussions Oct. 19 and 21 to prepare the budget for a public hearing and a subsequent adoption Monday, Nov. 16.
The village continues to show steady growth by Dane County standards, as it has for the last five years. That rate of new construction – 2.76% – means the municipality can add approximately $120,000 to its tax levy, Gracz said.
And fortunately, staffing needs for 2021 are minimal, he said, with the Oregon Police Department backfilling open patrol officer positions, public works potentially reorganizing and the library hoping to add hours but no staff positions. The village might run into some minor hurdles when it borrows for its capital projects next spring, Gracz said.
“It’s our investment income – the money we have in the bank that’s generating little interest,” he said. “(That) is going to affect the general income fund.”
Upcoming facilities might entail $4 million in renovations to Jaycee Park, funds for designing the new $10 million Oregon Public Library for construction in 2022 and around $600,000 for Rotary Bike Trail repairs (some of which might be covered by a grant). The trail was rendered unusable after record rains in 2018 contributed to Lake Barney swelling from 30 acres to as much as 800 acres, submerging a part of the trail and boardwalk.
Designing the library is contingent on a fundraising deadline the village extended from June to December amid COVID-19 closures. The community still needs to satisfy its $4 million capital campaign portion, with the village having committed $6 million. Capital campaign funds sit at just over $1 million, Gracz said.
The village is proposing to address pedestrian and vehicular safety issues at South Perry Parkway and Janesville Street. Signalizing it could cost about $400,000 to $500,000, based on findings from a three-month traffic and signal analysis through SRF Consulting Group. It will also split half the cost of rebuilding North Main Street with Dane County.
Something else that might influence village revenue are state transportation funds, which aren’t usually determined until October or November. Not only could the state cut road funding next year with a repair bill, he said, but funds are down, anyway, since people have been driving less since the state’s Safer at Home order went into effect in March.
“Gas tax receipts weren’t super high,” Gracz said.
Health insurance premiums are also going up, he said, and the final number isn’t set until employees go through open enrollment, which means people adding or dropping health plans. He estimated they will rise about 8%.
The 2020 budget also didn’t qualify for the state’s 2021 expenditure restraint program, which means a loss of around $30,000. Expenditure restraint is a voluntary program that provides money from a shared fund for municipalities that limit spending increases to a specified amount based on a formula.
Gracz said the village has strategies to ensure there’s enough funding despite the losses. Despite the levy limits, unused levy capacity from prior borrowing and impact fees can both be applied if needed, he said.