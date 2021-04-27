The Village of Brooklyn has set its Spring Dumpster Days for village residents from April 30 through May 9.
The dumpsters will be located at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 102 Windy Lane, at the south end of the village on Highway 104.
The dumpsters will be available from 2-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Items that are not allowed to be placed in the dumpster include roofing shingles, concrete or stone, grass/weeds/brush/leaves, fluorescent bulbs or fixtures, recyclables (cardboard/boxes/plastics/glass/tin cans/bottles), barrels/drums, paint, electronics/computers/televisions, hazardous/infectious materials or their containers, oil, batteries, tires, Freon or hazardous materials-containing appliances (refrigerators, air conditioning units), microwaves, and dehumidifiers.
Some other appliances can be placed in the recycling dumpster. Oil and batteries can be disposed of in a separate area.
For information, contact Public Works at 608-455-1842 or visit brooklynwi.gov.