The Municipal Treasurers Association of Wisconsin has announced that Linda Kuhlman, village clerk-treasurer for the Village of Brooklyn, has received one of the organization’s most selective awards.
Kuhlman completed the necessary requirements to achieve the designation of Certified Municipal Treasurer of Wisconsin (CMTW) and was awarded the "coveted" designation by the association’s board of directors on April 29, a MTAW news release states.
Out of over 500 members in the organization, only 39 have been awarded the honor, according to the MTAW news release.
The individuals honored with the distinction must meet both extensive educational standards and work experience, the release states.
The certification must be renewed every five years by attending continuing education classes.