The Village of Brooklyn is buying the building that houses its village hall.
Trustees unanimously approved the $240,000 purchase of the building at 210 Commercial St., and approved an additional $75,000 for repairs at a Village Board meeting Monday, April 5.
The village has been renting the building from State Bank of Cross Plains (formerly Union Bank and Trust), which shares the Commercial Street building with the village hall. Now, the village will become the landlord of the building and the bank will become the tenant.
Trustee Heather Kirkpatrick said it will save money in the long run.
“This is a great opportunity for community identity,” she added
The village will borrow $315,000 from State Bank of Cross Plains to purchase the building and make repairs, which will include the $240,000 to purchase the building, village clerk Linda Kuhlman confirmed in an email to the Observer.
Repairs will focus on the roof and furnace, she wrote.