A three-person committee has been reviewing a state collection of engineering consultants as part of the Town of Rutland’s plans to replace the Badfish Creek Bridge on Highway A.
Sup. Nancy Nedveck, chair of the committee, said after looking over 39 pages of reports from the state Department of Transportation, the group drafted a letter and sent it to Ayres Associates, Mead and Hunt and Strand Associates. The committee is contacting other engineering firms that might be interested in bidding on the bridge replacement, which has been estimated to cost $589,711 and would start in about four years.
Town Chair Peter Loughrin asked Nedveck to chair a committee before beginning a Jan. 4 meeting that wasn’t posted publicly, Sup. Deana Zentner said to supervisors during a Jan. 5 town board meeting. She said the committee’s meetings should be public.
“I’m extremely passionate about transparency and the Open Meetings law,” Zentner said.
Zentner had requested information on the date and time of the committee’s first meeting, she told Loughrin, but was unable to get that information in time.
“I wanted to help myself learn, and there may have been other people who wanted to learn and listen too,” she said.
Loughrin said he couldn’t have put two supervisors on the committee because it would create what is known as a “walking quorum.”
A walking quorum is a series of gatherings of smaller groups that combines to form a discussion representing the majority. With three supervisors, a group of two is a majority, but a gathering of the majority would not be a violation if the meetings were publicly noticed as such and held openly.
The bridge replacement committee has to formalize the scope and costs for the bridge, develop consultant and engineering firm ranking criteria, complete a process for interviewing and select a consultant to recommend to the state DOT.
The bid likely will go out for bid September 2024, state DOT project manager Mark Westerveld said in a bridge replacement meeting last month, and the state and municipal agreement must be finalized because of state and federal funding being allocated for the project in the proposed 2021 budget. It has to be signed by Gov. Tony Evers by June.
The project will be 80% funded by federal and state funds, with Rutland responsible for the remaining 20% (about $118,000). The new 53-foot long, 26-foot wide bridge with approaches would be 27 feet longer than the existing bridge.