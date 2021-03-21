Biography
Age: 29
Family: Newlywed wife, Karley
Originally from: Brooklyn
Lived in Oregon since: Lived in Brooklyn for 28 years
Education: Bachelor of Science Nursing
Occupation: Registered nurse
Employer/job title: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Madison, RN
Political experience: No political experience.
Essay questions
Why are you running for board trustee?
I am running for a board trustee position because I believe the current board has lost sight of what is important to Brooklyn and its residents. We need to create a vision for the village that includes a plan for growth. There needs to be fresh eyes with new perspectives. Voices of the community members need to be considered whenever there is action to be taken in regards to impactful change. My family lineage in Brooklyn dates back multiple generations with both my grandfather and father being past board members. Now it is my time to get involved and serve.
What are the most important issues facing the board in the next three years?
The village board is in a position to earn back the trust of its community members. Over the past several months this trust has been broken. Examples of this include the abolishment of the village police department without community input and lack of engagement to push back the approved asphalt plant.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Brooklyn?
If budgets and spending limits were nonexistent, I would propose a project that would renovate the current community building and or establish a new space to house all of the village’s needs. The existing building was built in the 1930’s and does not have wheelchair accessibility. The space could use a remodel to better serve the community with its recreational offerings and social events. In addition, the clerk’s office is in a different space altogether, not owned by the village. I envision a space that is all inclusive and that the residents will pride themselves of.
What’s the best thing about Brooklyn?
Brooklyn is an underappreciated community with a near perfect location. It provides a small town feel yet is in close proximity to both Madison and Janesville. The elementary school feeds into the Oregon school district which in itself is revered as one of the best in the entire area.