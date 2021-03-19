Soon, the terraces lining the sidewalks of Oregon’s streets could be decked out with trees of all kinds as part of a new village project.
The Village Board unanimously voted to debut its Terrace Tree Program at its Monday, March 15, meeting. The board previously set aside $15,000 in its 2021 operating budget last November to make the project a reality, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, co-leader and trustee Randy Glysch told the Observer.
Terraces are considered to be part of the “public right-of-way,” he said, but planning and maintaining the terrace trees would be the responsibility of the property owner. Homeowners are also responsible for calling the Digger’s Hotline, 811, prior to any digging or excavation. But the program makes Oregon residents eligible for a 50% reimbursement -- up to $100 -- of trees they plant in their terrace, he said.
Glysch, who led the program’s creation along with village administrator Mike Gracz, village planner Elise Cruz and public works director Jeff Rau, said it will hopefully make Oregon more environmentally friendly. Trees not only clean our air, Glysch said, but they also promote mental health and provide shade on hot summer days.
In addition, he said the program replenishes some of the Ash Trees the village has had to cut down because of the Emerald Ash Borer -- a beetle native to north eastern Asia that feeds on and the species, eventually killing it.
But trees eligible for the reimbursement must have a trunk that is at least one-inch in diameter and purchased after April 1, a March 15 meeting memo states. People must also plant them in a terrace that is at least 4.5 feet wide, with each tree 25 feet apart, according to the memo.
And property owners can choose from a variety of trees to plant in their terraces, the memo states.
They could pick Ohio Buckeyes or Autumn Gold Ginkgos, which would add mixes of orange and yellow, based on photos printed in the memo. Eastern Redbuds and Japanese Lilacs could bring purple and white floral elements to terraces. Hackberry, Honey Locust and Kentucky Coffee trees offer other choices, according to the memo.
Glysch, also a master gardener, said while homeowners are responsible for their terrace trees, he’s willing to help with planting, digging or any other questions they may have about tree maintenance.
He said, based on what he’s heard from community members, that people are excited about the Terrace Tree program.
“I think this is going to take off,” he said.
To apply for the Terrace Tree Program, fill out a form available at vil.oregon.wi.us.