Terrace Tree Program

The above trees are options property owners have for planting in their terrace. All the species are resistant to invasive pests like the Emerald Ash Borer, a beetle that feeds on and kills Ash Trees.

 Emilie Heidemann Unified Newspaper Group

Highlights

  • The Village Board unanimously voted to debut its Terrace Tree program at its Monday, March 15, meeting.
  • The board previously set aside $15,000 in its 2021 operating budget last November to make the program a reality.
  • The terrace is defined as the area between the sidewalk and the curb.
  • Even though the terrace is considered to be part of the “public right-of-way,” planning and maintaining the terrace trees would be the responsibility of the property owner.
  • Property owners would be eligible for the 50% reimbursement, which is up to $100 per tree. They can plant up to two trees per parcel they own.
  • Terraces must be at least 4.5 feet wide with trees 25 feet apart.

Soon, the terraces lining the sidewalks of Oregon’s streets could be decked out with trees of all kinds as part of a new village project.

The Village Board unanimously voted to debut its Terrace Tree Program at its Monday, March 15, meeting. The board previously set aside $15,000 in its 2021 operating budget last November to make the project a reality, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, co-leader and trustee Randy Glysch told the Observer.

Terraces are considered to be part of the “public right-of-way,” he said, but planning and maintaining the terrace trees would be the responsibility of the property owner. Homeowners are also responsible for calling the Digger’s Hotline, 811, prior to any digging or excavation. But the program makes Oregon residents eligible for a 50% reimbursement -- up to $100 -- of trees they plant in their terrace, he said.

Glysch, who led the program’s creation along with village administrator Mike Gracz, village planner Elise Cruz and public works director Jeff Rau, said it will hopefully make Oregon more environmentally friendly. Trees not only clean our air, Glysch said, but they also promote mental health and provide shade on hot summer days.

In addition, he said the program replenishes some of the Ash Trees the village has had to cut down because of the Emerald Ash Borer -- a beetle native to north eastern Asia that feeds on and the species, eventually killing it.

But trees eligible for the reimbursement must have a trunk that is at least one-inch in diameter and purchased after April 1, a March 15 meeting memo states. People must also plant them in a terrace that is at least 4.5 feet wide, with each tree 25 feet apart, according to the memo.

And property owners can choose from a variety of trees to plant in their terraces, the memo states.

They could pick Ohio Buckeyes or Autumn Gold Ginkgos, which would add mixes of orange and yellow, based on photos printed in the memo. Eastern Redbuds and Japanese Lilacs could bring purple and white floral elements to terraces. Hackberry, Honey Locust and Kentucky Coffee trees offer other choices, according to the memo.

Glysch, also a master gardener, said while homeowners are responsible for their terrace trees, he’s willing to help with planting, digging or any other questions they may have about tree maintenance.

He said, based on what he’s heard from community members, that people are excited about the Terrace Tree program.

“I think this is going to take off,” he said.

To apply for the Terrace Tree Program, fill out a form available at vil.oregon.wi.us

Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie. 

How to plant terrace trees

Village of Oregon Terrace Tree program participants are responsible for planting their own trees.

But the planting process is relatively simple, program co-leader and Village Board trustee Randy Glysch told the Observer.

According to a Terrace Tree program instruction document, property owners must first identify where the base of the tree flares. It should be partially visible after they have planted the tree.

Next, they are to dig a shallow, but broad planting hole that should be two to three times wider than the tree’s “root ball.”

After that, the document states to remove any tree containers or cut away any wire baskets.

The next step is placing the tree inside the hole at the proper height. The majority of a tree’s roots develop in the top 12 inches of the soil, the document states.

Subsequent steps include straightening the tree in the hole, and gently filling it with soil.

Finally, property owners should mulch the base of the tree, and provide any necessary follow-up care, according to the document.