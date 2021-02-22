Village Board trustees plan to narrow the scope of potential interviewees for its administrator position Monday, March 1, in a closed session meeting.
After two decades with the Village of Oregon, Mike Gracz is retiring at the beginning of May.
Trustees have asked 10 semifinalists to send in video interviews for viewing at the March 1 meeting, Gracz told the Observer. From there, the board plans to select about five finalists for in-person interviews in the village on Friday, March 12.
The board chose the semifinalists from a pool of 28 applicants at a special Wednesday, Feb. 17, meeting.
Trustees also asked the public to submit potential interview questions. People must submit them to kevin.brunner1013@gmail.com or call (262) 903-9509 by Friday, March 5, for consideration. Kevin Brunner is a representative from Public Administration Associates, the search firm the Village Board hired late last year to find administrator candidates.
On March 12, the finalists are set to meet with village department heads, take an emotional intelligence test, do a writing exercise and take a tour of Oregon with police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf.