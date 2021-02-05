During a special Village Board meeting Feb. 17, trustees are set to review resumes for their new administrator -- and successor to Mike Gracz -- in closed session.
In an effort that has extended Graczs’ tenure with the village by a few weeks -- his new retirement date is Monday, May 3, -- the board will draft a job description, review a rough employment agreement, outline an interview assessment process and discuss Graczs’ and other department head involvements in the hiring effort.
The new administrator is expected to start the same day Gracz is to retire.
Trustees will also talk about how to carry out a background check on the interview finalist, which police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf confirmed Monday, Feb. 1, the Verona Police Department would conduct.
Gracz told trustees at the Feb. 1 board meeting he is staying on a few weeks longer to help the new village president and board members get through a special April 20 organizational board meeting after the election.
He will also help the newly staffed board prepare an agenda for its first May 3 meeting, which may be the new start date for the administrator as well.