The Village Board designated various Oregon spaces as temporary playing fields for local sports teams at its April 19 meeting.
Teams that play soccer, lacrosse, football and rugby can now use vacant lots on 102 and 153 Alpine Parkway for temporary use.
The board also approved a lease agreement for 102 Alpine Parkway at its May 3 meeting.
Oregon Youth Football can use Kiser Park for games and Bergamont Park for practice this fall. And the Oregon Soccer Club can use Rustic Vineyard, Norm Champion and High Meadow parks, with Stone Ridge and Windcrest parks as a backup option.
Village planner Elise Cruz and outgoing administrator Mike Gracz also briefly touched on the potential for developing Anderson Farm County Park for playing fields, for which the board took no action.