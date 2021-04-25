Oregon has a new Village Board, and will soon have its new administrator start.
During its inaugural organizational meeting Tuesday, April 20, the board introduced new trustees, chose a vice president and appointed staff to village committees. Village president Randy Glysch also delivered some remarks, saying he shifted committees around “because I think it is important we learn about all aspects” of their community.
The board appointed Amanda Peterson as its vice president, and welcomed Derek Below, Carlene Bechen and Mike Wuncsch as new trustees. Oregon residents elected Below in an uncontested April 6 race, and Bechen and Wunsch won their seats as write-in candidates. Incoming administrator Martin Shanks will begin his tenure with the village May 3, with Mike Gracz retiring after two decades.
Below will sit on the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District Commission with trustee Luke Sticht. He will also be part of the Personnel and Public Safety Committee with trustee and chair Jerry Bollig and Sticht, as well as the Public Works and Utilities Committee with chair Amanda Peterson and Wunsch.
Wunsch will also join the Finance, Buildings and Facilities Committee with chair Bollig and Peterson. He will serve a one year term on the Board of Review, with Bollig, Bechen, Peterson and Candie Jones, village clerk.
Bechen will serve a one year term on the Oregon Council on Aging, and be the Village Board representative on the Library Board through 2023.
Trustees appointed Scott Meier for a three year term to the Planning Commission. Eric Smithback will serve as an alternate member for a one year term.
Coral Goplin and Kyle Severson will serve on the Library Board for three years, and Jan Bonsett-Veal and Uriah Carpenter on the Historic Preservation Commission also for three year terms.
Anne Station will serve on the Police Commission for five years, and trustee Luke Sticht will serve on the Park Board as the board representative.
Dennis Staskal, Douglas Tucker and Gregory Schnelle are Zoning Board of Appeal members for three years, along with Peterson as the board representative.
Glysch will be the board representative on the Room Tax Commission, along with Adam Coyle as the hotel representative, Judy Knutson for the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, Jamie Bush and Debbie Verheist.
Mark Severson will be part of the Fire/EMS Joint Board and police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf on the Oakhill Advisory Committee.
More appointments, not requiring board action April 20, included Glysch as the board representative on the Planning Commission, as well as the Historical Preservation Commission through 2023.
The Fire/EMS Joint Board is looking for an additional member.
Interested applicants are encouraged to send materials to Gracz at mgracz@vil.oregon.wi.us.