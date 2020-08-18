The Village of Oregon has appointed a new trustee to fill its vacant seat effective Monday, Sept. 14.
Luke Sticht, who has lived in the village for the past 10 years and has a background in nursing, will take over for the late David Donovan.
Donovan died June 19 after a battle with amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, a bone marrow disease, after he was re-elected in April for a second term. Donovan had been appointed to fill the seat Jeff Boudreau vacated in November 2019.
The board decided at its Monday, July 20, meeting to appoint someone to fill the seat vacancy and order a special April 2021 election for a one-year term. Based on statutory timelines, village attorney Matthew Dregne said it was too late to fill it during the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election.
Resident Aaron Frank also had applied for the role, but he withdrew Friday, Aug. 14, essentially guaranteeing Sticht’s position. Trustees unanimously approved his appointment at the Monday, Aug. 17, Village Board meeting.
“I feel (Sticht) is a fine candidate and will do a great job for our community,” Frank wrote in in an email to the Observer.
Sticht told the board he feels the biggest issues facing the village include the COVID-19 pandemic and high traffic, though he added trustees have been proactive in responding to both issues accordingly. He said he values being an active listener, as he manages a team of nurses for his occupation.
“I can’t solve problems unless people who understand the problem the best come and offer solutions,” Sticht said at the Aug. 17 meeting.
He lives with his wife and two children who attend school in the Oregon School District and are active in karate, he told the Observer in an email. A De Pere native, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2003 and again in 2009 with degrees in music and nursing, respectively.
He is a commissioned Nurse Corps officer for the U.S. Navy and holds the rank of lieutenant commander, Sticht wrote, and is the officer-in-charge for the Expeditionary Medical Facility Great Lakes Detachment O in Madison.
In 2012, Sticht was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he worked as a critical care nurse. Since then, he wrote, he obtained a master’s in nursing administration in 2016 from Edgewood College and is currently pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice student in executive leadership.
He applied for “this great opportunity,” he wrote, because he is interested in serving village citizens and making Oregon a “great place to live and raise a family.”
“Oregon has been great for my family and I hope to continue making it great for others as well,” Sticht wrote.