The Village of Oregon is researching possible fixes for addressing a parking shortage in the new library’s design.
So at its Monday, May 17, meeting, the Village Board directed staff members to bring their findings back as a future agenda item.
The board unanimously voted to have village staff look into three main recommendations, only one of which would actually add any parking spaces to the plan.
One would be changing parking requirements. Another is working with the Oregon School District to allow use of the nearby Netherwood Knoll Elementary School parking lot, which has 60 stalls.
Trustees also deliberated purchasing a property adjacent to the North Main Street library site in closed session. Cruz wrote in an April 7 memo to the board that purchasing the property could add space for on-site and off-street parking, and the board discussed the possibility in closed session. The board took no action in the closed session, village administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer in an email Tuesday, May 18.
The current library design has 80 parking spaces, which falls short of the 145 stalls that are required based on the village’s zoning code, planner Elise Cruz wrote to the Observer in a Tuesday, April 13, email. Village zoning code requires one parking space for every 250 square feet, plus one space for each staff member, according to an April 7 memo from Cruz to the Village and Library Board.
Cruz offered an example at the May Planning Commission meeting for how the village could amend its zoning code, including having one parking space for every 400 square feet. That could bring the library’s need for parking spaces down to 95-100 spaces.
An early version of the library’s design included more than 100 spots, but the addition of a large stormwater management pond eliminated some parking spaces from the original plan, Cruz said.
As part of efforts to research zoning text requirements, Cruz told trustees the Planning Commission is set to take a look at the City of Fort Atkinson’s parking policies at its June 3 meeting. Commissioners could see how villages of a similar size structure their parking standards, she said.
Trustee Mike Wunsch said the village should consider changing the village zoning code for private entities as well. He said there are “large expanses” of asphalt in the community that have never “seen a car,” and that considering this would increase the village’s walkability and bikeability.
Wunsch also advocated for the use of the school district’s parking lots, saying the times the school and library would use the lots would be “complementary to one another.”
Within the last few years, the school district has favored the use of its elementary school parking lots for library use.
Then-superintendent Brian Busler said in an October 2019 letter the district is in favor of forming an MOU with the village for use of the Netherwood Knoll parking lot. Busler had said the parking lots are available except during special events, like concerns and parent teacher conferences.
“I want to assure you that the Oregon School District is a community partner,” Busler wrote in the letter. “The NKE parking lot is public property and available to all community members on a first-come-first-serve basis.”