An Oregon bank building is among the possible options for a new Village Hall.
At its Monday, Jan. 18, meeting, the Oregon Village Board unanimously voted to authorize engineer The Sigma Group, Inc. to inspect the One Community Bank space at 101 Alpine Pkwy., in addition to a vacant lot at 153 Alpine Pkwy. The buildings are located near sites at Keller Alpine Meadows Park, where village staff are also eyeing a 12-acre parcel for building new.
Village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer both options remain on the table, though renovating the One Community Bank building might offer more savings than erecting a new structure.
One Community Bank chief executive officer Steve Peotter spoke in favor of selling the building to the village at the virtual Zoom meeting and offered his help to village staff.
Gracz said while the village has been examining building a new municipal facility on the Keller Alpine Meadows site for a while, the bank opportunity “came up recently.”
He said the engineer’s inspection findings are to come across trustee desks within the next couple of weeks, and from there, they will determine how much it would cost to purchase and remodel the Alpine Parkway building. Staff would also determine a timeline for doing so, Gracz said.
The potential of moving into an existing structure rather than building new would bode well for the Oregon Area Senior Center, Gracz said, which is in the midst of planning a new facility. He said the center would be able to occupy the old Village Hall building at 117 Spring St. during that construction.