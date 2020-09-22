The Village Board is taking the next steps in examining whether it will extend water and sewer services to a future middle school site in the City of Fitchburg’s jurisdiction.
The site is a vacant farm field directly north of McDonald’s, 1029 N. Main St., along County Hwy. MM that the Oregon School District purchased in 2018. While the land is within the City of Fitchburg, it’s much closer to the existing utility infrastructure of Oregon.
Trustees voted at their Monday, Sept. 21, meeting to have village attorney Matt Dregne and staff draft a cost reimbursement agreement, with the condition that the district agrees to pay for Dregne’s time for up to $2,500. The purpose of the agreement is to require the district to pay back all the costs the village would incur for extending its utility services to the Fitchburg school site.
The board saw expense as a major concern when the site first appeared as an agenda item last May, but since then the district informed it the venture is cost neutral. Village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer in May this means the district is acting like a developer — if it is asking for utility services, the district will pay for its legal, engineering and consulting fees.
The biggest questions trustees still have is how much building a middle school will impact Oregon’s residents more than Fitchburg’s. Trustee Cory Horton pointed to the issue of traffic and long-term maintenance — “Who is going to pay for when a water main breaks and needs replacing?” Gracz said at the meeting “we can answer that question if the board approves the recommended motion on the agenda.”
The cost reimbursement approval also likely stemmed from a presentation district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom gave to trustees, outlining the benefits of building a middle school on the Main Street site. Elise Cruz, director of planning and zoning administrator, additionally drafted a Memorandum of Understanding, which summarizes the City of Fitchburg’s development review process for the site.
Bergstrom said by 2030-31, the district is projected to grow by 2,000 students. She also pointed to a two-phase growth process, the first was building an elementary school, now known as Forest Edge Elementary. The second phase involves building a middle school for grades 6-8.
The presentation included a rough map of what the future middle school might look like — the amenities would make the village an even more attractive destination than it already is, Bergstrom said.
The map featured a middle school on the southern portion of the property, as well as a pool and seven soccer fields.