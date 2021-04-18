If the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis have resulted in anything helpful, that’s low interest rates for municipalities like the Village of Oregon – as little as 2%.
As the Village Board discussed borrowing money for 2021 projects at its joint Monday, April 12 meeting with the Library Board, that projected rate helped the board commit to not only bringing the $12 million new library project to fruition, but possibly the $3.5 million Jaycee Park West renovation, as well.
Trustees approved nine resolutions for issuing general obligation bonds April 12 for a total of $12.6 million. States and local governments sell general obligation bonds on financial markets to raise money for public projects, particularly those that will not provide direct sources of revenue.
But those borrowing efforts can come with a cost, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer on Thursday, April 15. If the village’s debt rating does not remain attractive to investors and “underwriters,” as Ehlers municipal adviser David Ferris put it during a presentation April 12, the interest rate can increase. Minnesota-based Ehlers is the village’s financial consultant.
Once a municipality issues general obligation bonds, it is essentially auctioning them off to investors for purchase, Gracz explained. In turn, the village repays the investor with revenue generated by the specific project it borrowed for. The bond functions as a loan, and it is repaid when it reaches its maturity date, typically 10 or 20 years later.
The village’s debt rating informs investors of the risk they take in purchasing a bond, Gracz explained. He said the village’s most recent rating is Aa2, as given by Moody’s Investor Service, a global risk assessment firm.
Whether that rating rises or falls pending 2021 borrowing resolutions remains to be seen, Gracz said, but he hopes that Moody’s representatives will see just how much effort village staff have put in to move finances around. According to the Moody’s website, the village’s rating has been Aa2 for at least a decade.
Gracz said a call between the village and Moody’s representatives is slated to happen within the next couple of weeks. They will review the village’s draft capital improvement plan, which looks at one-time projects planned for the next five years, including a senior center building, as well as a financial management plan.
The village has ways to influence Moody’s rating decision, Gracz said, including staggering borrowing over the span of a few years and seeing where American Rescue Plan money can be used. Gracz also noted that growth is a factor in the rating and said the village grew by around 5-6% in 2020.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan act of 2021 grants the village access to $65.1 billion in federal funding to municipalities as a part of a COVID-19 relief effort. The village is likely to use the money for water and sewer projects, Gracz said, though that depends on how much it receives.
Staggering would mean splitting the $10 million the village is borrowing into multiple years. In the case of the library, the village decided to borrow $1.5 million in 2021, $5.5 million in 2022 and $3 million in 2023.
The strategy is the same for the new senior center, with $100,000 in borrowing planned for 2023, $2 million in 2024 and another $2 million the following year.
Staggering also helps taxes remain low, even though Oregon residents will still see them rise on the average home cost, which was $320,000 in 2020.
Other borrowing in this year’s package include $1 million for street improvements, $3 million for parks and public grounds projects and $2.1 million for community development projects in TIF districts.