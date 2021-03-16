An Oregon bank building has become the top choice for a new Village Hall.
At its Monday, March 15, meeting, the Village Board unanimously voted to acquire the One Community Bank space at 101 Alpine Pkwy., in addition to a vacant lot at 153 Alpine Pkwy., for $3 million. The property is located near sites at Keller Alpine Meadows Park, where village staff formerly eyed a 12-acre parcel for building a new Hall.
Village president Jeanne Carpenter told trustees that the One Community Bank property “provides crucial space” for staff.” Village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer in January that purchasing the Alpine Parkway property means more savings for the village over erecting a new structure.
Staff can start moving into the bank building at 5 p.m. Sept. 30, according to the purchase agreement. And the acquisition bodes particularly well for the Oregon Area Senior Center, Gracz said, which is in the midst of planning its own new facility. He said the center would be able to occupy the old Village Hall building at 117 Spring St. during that construction.
The City of Stoughton moved into a former McFarland State Bank building in 2019, before the bank merged with Oregon Community Bank to become One Community Bank.
But footing the cost of the $3 million amount will involve the board taking out a short term loan after officially closing the acquisition on April 9, according to the purchase agreement, at an interest rate of 3.25%.
While taxpayers will help pay the interest on that loan, it is until staff occupy their new Alpine Parkway space on Sept. 30, trustee Jerry Bollig pointed out at the meeting. The loan should be paid off in six months, according to the purchase agreement.
The village will encounter some income opportunities in acquiring the One Community Bank building, attorney Matt Dregne told trustees.
For example, the village will be able to receive rental income from two 101 Alpine Parkway tenants, including SG Insurance Agency and engineering company Dahlen Systems. It will also have the benefit of receiving office furniture from One Community Bank, he said.
Gracz said that the bank offering up their space was a “nice gesture.” One Community Bank CEO Steve Peotter said in response that it was the bank’s pleasure the building will be put to good use.
“I’m excited to see that (space) be a public service,” he said.
Dregne said the purchasing process has been a transparent one.
“The bank has been helpful in finding a way to make this work on a short timeline,” he said.