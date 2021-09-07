More dining out choices could be coming to Oregon.
The Village of Oregon’s Plan Commission is set to review two restaurant concept plans, one for a combo brewery and bicycle shop in a new building on Concord Drive, and the other a renovation of a North Main Street building for a cafe, both with a drive-thru.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, and will be held in-person at Village Hall, 117 Spring St. Masks will be required based on Public Health Madison and Dane County mandates, as well as Village of Oregon’s requirement that was passed last month.
Bike and Brew, the brewery with a restaraunt and bicycle shop, is being proposed at a site on the east end of Headquarters Bar and Restaurant’s parking lot on Concord Drive. The proposed 5,800 square foot building would have an entry from Concord Drive for a drive-thru, the meeting packet states.
Renderings by Supreme Structures Incorporated included in the agenda packet show a covered patio, a tasting room, and space for bike retail and repair. An adjoining dirt course for bike riding is also being proposed in a green space in between Headquarters and Kwik Trip.
The other new food-based business would be housed in an existing building.
That concept, a cafe that would be located in a renovated 784 and 786 N. Main St., on the village’s northern side, would require the Thiel family that owns the property to gut the entire building for restaurant use, according to the planning commission meeting packet. The building used to house a Postal Connections on one side of the building, and currently has a Cost Cutters on the other side.
The proposed business would feature a large patio on the side of the building facing North Main St., a drive-thru window on the north side of the building and an interior space for dining, the packet states.
The property is in the planned business zoning district and would require a conditional use permit for planned live entertainment and the drive-thru, according to the packet.
The meeting agenda and packet can be viewed at vil.oregon.wi.us.