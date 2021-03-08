Founding member of the Oregon Area Progressives Carlene Bechen announced her write-in candidacy for Village Board trustee last week.
As of Monday, March 9, Bechen is the only candidate besides resident Derek Below who is pursuing a Village Board trustee seat. Below filed nomination papers for an open trustee seat in December 2020 for the April 6 election.
Also on the April 6 ballot are trustees Jenna Jacobson and Randy Glysch who are vying for the Village Board president role. In an Oregon School District spring race, either Mary Lokuta or Josh King will replace board president Steve Zach, who did not seek re-election.
The other school board race this spring in Area III, which comprises the towns of Brooklyn, Montrose, Oregon Rutland and Union, and the Village of Brooklyn, where incumbent Tim Pankratz will face challenger Aaron Heisler.
In a news release Bechen sent to the Observer in an email March 6, she announced she is running because 2021 is a pivotal year for the Village of Oregon. Bechen said the village faces challenges like recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as creating a more welcoming community for people of color and building new municipal buildings in the coming years.
As a trustee, Bechen said in the release she would embody the values of accountability, transparency and integrity.
“I believe in inclusion and collaboration and look forward to working with other trustees,” Bechen said in the release.