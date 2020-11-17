Village of Oregon property owners will see their property tax rates decrease under the 2021 operating budget that was approved Monday.
However, with the average home increasing in value by 5%, many property owners could still see higher tax bills come December.
The Village Board adopted its 2021 operating budget Monday, Nov. 16, with minor revisions since its Monday, Oct. 19, budget meeting. There were no comments during the scheduled public hearing.
The budget features a mill rate decrease from $5.42 per $1,000 in property value in 2020 to $5.27 in 2021. That 2% decrease means that the average home, valued at $320,982, will owe about $44 less in village taxes.
Village taxes make up about a third of the typical property tax bill, along with Oregon School District, Dane County and Madison College.
Despite a tumultuous year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession, the village’s budget shaped up to be relatively normal, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer in October. Gracz said the village won’t see how the pandemic and the partnering recession has truly affected its finances until 2022 or 2023, which will be after he’s retired.
Gracz added that recessions don’t typically show their true effects until a few years after they start, a trend seen during the 2008 Great Recession.
The overall budget includes backfilling existing patrol officer positions and restructuring the public works department because of expected retirements.
The budget includes a $72,932 increase for the public works department because of accrued vacation payouts to those who are retiring, Gracz said. That cost will be offset by the starting dates and lower wages of new employees.
The village will also borrow around $1.53 million for the reconstruction of North Main Street as a joint project with Dane County, $640,000 for overall street maintenance and $500,000 for Janesville Street and Perry Parkway improvements.
Other notable expenditures include $4 million in renovations to Jaycee Park, funds for designing the new $10 million Oregon Public Library that’s to be built in 2022 and around $600,000 for Rotary Bike Trail repairs, some of which might be covered by a grant. The trail was rendered unusable after record rains in 2018 contributed to Lake Barney swelling from 30 acres to as much as 800 acres, submerging a part of the trail and boardwalk.