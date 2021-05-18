The Village Board is looking to extend water and sewer services to the second construction phase of the Autumn Ridge subdivision on Oregon’s south side.
The board passed an Urban Service Area amendment for the services at its May 17 meeting, for which the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission will review in a process that can take up to three months, village administrator Martin Shanks wrote in a May 17 memo.
That’s because the site sits in the Town of Oregon, and will need to be annexed to the village later this year, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer last winter. At the site, construction crews are in the process of building 37 single-family homes and five duplex lots.
Building commenced in the summer of 2018 on Phase 1, which includes space north of Foxfield Road, and remains underway in 2020. Phase 2 of the project includes sites south of Foxfield Road to the west of Hwy. MM.
Now that the board approved the amendment submission, it enables neighborhood development to be under village standards for utilities, public services and land uses consistent with its Comprehensive Plan.
The village’s Comprehensive Plan outlines future land use goals for the community.