The Village of Oregon is looking to extend water and sewer services to the next two construction phases of the Autumn Ridge Neighborhood development.
But the development sits on the village’s southern boundary in the Town of Oregon, where construction crews are in the process of building 37 single-family homes and five duplex lots.
Building commenced in the summer of 2018 on Phase 1, which includes space north of Foxfield Road, and remains underway in 2020. Phase 2 of the project includes sites south of Foxfield Road to the west of Hwy. MM, and Phase 3 encompasses space on the east side of Hwy. MM.
In a public hearing set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, over Zoom with the Town of Oregon Plan Commission, the village is seeking input on an urban service area agreement that would allow the extension of water and sewer services to the sites.
The village is planning to annex the development from the town in mid-2021, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer. To prepare, the Village Board unanimously voted to submit the urban service area amendment to the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission Monday, Dec. 21, as well as to the state Department of Natural Resources, at the cost of $25,000.
The amendment, according to a scope of services document from urban planning consultant Vandewalle & Associates Inc., adds the Autumn Ridge Neighborhood construction Phases 2 and 3 to the current village urban service area. Now that the board approved the amendment submission, it enables neighborhood development to be under village standards for utilities, public services and land uses consistent with its Comprehensive Plan.
The village’s Comprehensive Plan outlines future land use goals for the community.