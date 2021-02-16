A proposed hot-mix asphalt plant has gotten the go-ahead to locate off County Hwy. MM in the Town of Oregon.
The Dane County Zoning and Land Regulation committee gave its approval Feb. 9 over the objections of several area residents, who were concerned about noise, odor and traffic to the site, which is just north of Brooklyn.
County zoning committee members asked Waukesha-based Payne and Dolan several questions about issues raised by people living nearby before unanimously approving the application. The county has the final word on such applications, not the town.
Payne and Dolan could use the site for its asphalt plant for up to 15 years, according to the company’s permit application to the county. The site is currently a gravel and sand pit owned by Wingra Stone on a 19.7-acre parcel along Hwy. MM.
Payne and Dolan applied for the conditional use permit with the Town of Oregon last fall and presented its plan to the town’s Plan Commission in November.
The plant would be used for constructing and maintaining public roads, the original request to the Town of Oregon Plan Commission states on the Nov. 17, 2020 agenda.
The ZLR committee added 14 conditions to the permit – many of which are standard, such as keeping air quality levels to federal standards and odor levels to state standards. The conditions also included setting traffic limits and providing evidence of steps taken to minimize or eliminate arsenic emissions into groundwater.
The decision was a disappointment for a group of residents in the Town of Oregon, as well as the Town of Rutland and Village of Brooklyn, who had loosely banded together to share their concerns over the proposed project.
“Some people didn’t think it was going to go through (Feb. 9), how could they possibly pass it?” Town of Oregon resident Linda Besser said. “With the environmental issues and so on, some neighbors were very taken aback, there’s a lot of surprise.”
At a previous zoning meeting Dec. 22, 15 residents from the Towns of Oregon, Brooklyn and Rutland voiced their disapproval of Payne and Dolan, Inc.’s plans. Others from the group also submitted comments ahead of the Feb. 9 county meeting, and sent messages of disapproval through the Zoom meeting’s chat function.
Besser said the long-term impacts of the plant’s 15-year timeframe need further consideration among local government officials.
At the Dec. 22 ZLR meeting, the 15 people spoke during the public comment period, stating their concerns related to health hazards, traffic volumes, proximity to community buildings, odors, chemical toxicity and lowered air and water quality. Attendees also cited potentially lowered property values and increased noise levels.
Only three individuals spoke in favor of the proposed plant Dec. 22, including Payne and Dolan land resources manager Clint Weninger, according to the meeting minutes.
The residents are now considering filing an appeal with the Wisconsin Zoning Boards of Adjustment and Appeals, within 30 days of the Feb. 9 meeting, Besser said. But attorney Mary Beth Peranteau of Wheeler, Van Sickle and Andersen law firm — who the group consulted for legal advice – told Besser that unless the zoning board finds something the county did illegally in granting the permit, the permit cannot be rescinded.
There has been no evidence shown that either government entity violated the required processes in approving the permit for Payne and Dolan.
Aside from a potential appeal process to the Zoning Boards of Adjustment and Appeals, the group has the choice of closely watching the plant for any violations of its approval conditions, Besser said. She told the Observer that nearby residents hope a violation from Payne and Dolan will be found, and that could terminate the asphalt plant permit in the future through a formal complaint process with the ZLR.
“Now it is on all residents to file complaints to the appropriate parties when Payne and Dolan don’t fulfill their conditions,” she said.