Anderson Farm County Park might soon have new equipment for garden maintenance.
Roe Parker, Anderson Park Friends, Inc. president, is applying for a $1,100 Dane County Parks grant to purchase a new rototiller. Oregon Area Food Pantry staff would use the rototiller for its garden, located at 805 Union Road, according to a letter of support from village trustee Randy Glysch that he presented at the Monday, Nov. 9, Village Board meeting.
“When Anderson Park held its first event, I attended a bonfire with about 10 individuals around the fire discussing all the possibilities for the park,” Glysch writes. “Now, a few years later, the park has added so many wonderful aspects and activities.”