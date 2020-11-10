Bountiful second year at Oregon Area Food Pantry gardens

A collaborative effort between Anderson Park Friends and Oregon Area Food Pantry is bearing fruit – or vegetables, rather – that are helping feed community members. Six raised 4x16-foot beds and a 1/4-acre garden plot are dedicated to growing food for OAFP at the Anderson Farm County Park homestead on Union Road. The second growing season is coming to a close. Since May, volunteers have been helping grow and harvest snap peas, pea pods, spinach, lettuces, kale, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, three varieties of squash, cucumbers and green beans.

 Photo submitted

Anderson Farm County Park might soon have new equipment for garden maintenance.

Roe Parker, Anderson Park Friends, Inc. president, is applying for a $1,100 Dane County Parks grant to purchase a new rototiller. Oregon Area Food Pantry staff would use the rototiller for its garden, located at 805 Union Road, according to a letter of support from village trustee Randy Glysch that he presented at the Monday, Nov. 9, Village Board meeting.

“When Anderson Park held its first event, I attended a bonfire with about 10 individuals around the fire discussing all the possibilities for the park,” Glysch writes. “Now, a few years later, the park has added so many wonderful aspects and activities.”

Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie. 