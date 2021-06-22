The Village of Oregon will revisit its meeting public participation procedures after receiving feedback from residents who felt their voices weren’t heard during comment periods the last few months.
The Village Board, at its Monday, June 21, meeting, deliberated ways it could make sure people have the chance to speak, addressing written and verbal complaints residents have made regarding how staff misinterpreted language from the “community input” section of government agendas.
“Some of the recent feedback we’ve heard is that the Planning Commission specifically should better clarify what their rules and policies are on public participation,” village administrator Martin Shanks wrote the Observer in an email. “That policy, whatever it may be, should be accurately conveyed on their agenda, so that everyone knows what the expectations will be.”
“Other than the (Observer) letter to the editor, I am aware of a couple of instances of verbal feedback that some elected officials and staff have received regarding the Planning Commission’s rules … not being clear or understood,” he added.
The board also felt that the “community input” language could be made clearer, and that any public comment period should be right at the beginning of commission, committee and board meetings. They even entertained the idea of having multiple public comment periods if there’s an agenda with a lot of significant items on it, or moving meetings to a later time.
But trustees also acknowledged that state law currently has no public comment period requirements whatsoever.
So Shanks said his plan is to bring a formal, written policy for public participation to the July 12 board meeting, based on a recommendation he made in a June 21 memo, for which trustees took no formal action. That policy, however, would only focus on board meetings, as Shanks said each committee and commission has their “own statutory powers for their conduct and deliberations, including public participation.”
But he said the Planning Commission has “developed some new language that will be on its next agenda, which in many ways reflects much of what I recommended to the board.”
It’s unclear what other committees will do in terms of their public comment policies.
Shanks’ recommendation, which he said is not much different from what the village does now besides further clarifying language, includes a public comment period at the beginning of board meetings.
Items not on an agenda should only be discussed procedurally by board members, he wrote in the recommendation, including whether that information should be directed to staff, referred to a committee or placed on a future agenda. His policy recommendation also limits each speaker to three minutes with a maximum of 30 minutes devoted to public comment total per meeting.
The policy would also prohibit, or “significantly restrict” the public speaking outside of the comment period. And to address specific topics of public interest or concern, the board could set up separate forums or workshops outside the meeting.
“I would like to see (this policy) consistent between boards and committees,” trustee Carlene Bechen said during the meeting. “Having a lot of protocols for different committees could be very confusing and disenfranchising.”
In response, trustee Amanda Peterson said, “I hope we wouldn’t need to go to the extent of forcing any other committees” to adopt a standardized policy.
“Other committee chairs (should) just have that discussion,” she said.
Trustee Mike Wunsch also floated the idea of having special comment periods after significant agenda items, and moving the 5 p.m. Village Board meeting time to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays.
“These are good discussions to have. The topic of public comment/involvement in governmental body meetings is significantly more complex than most people realize,” Shanks wrote in his email.
“It’s good to make sure the rules of the road are clear and understood for everyone,” he added.