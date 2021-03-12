The Village Board is slated to select Oregon’s next administrator in closed session at its Monday, March 15, meeting.
The newcomer will succeed Mike Gracz, who is retiring later this spring after two decades of working in the Village of Oregon.
Trustees will choose from a pool of five candidates after interviewing them Friday, March 12: Richard Downey (Kronenwetter), Sharon Eveland (Clintonville), Daniel Grady (Abbotsford), Corey Rheinecker (Sparta) and Martin Shanks (Sun Prairie).
Downey, Eveland, Grady and Shanks each have previous experience working as administrators in their respective communities, while Rheinecker told the Observer he grandfathered his way into a manager position in the City of Sparta, starting in 2015.
Eveland’s tenure as City of Clintonville’s administrator started in 2018, while Grady’s began in the City of Abbotsford that same year. Shanks has been the Village of Poynette’s administrator since 2012, with Downey taking his job in the Village of Kronenwetter in 2012.
The frontrunners each told the Observer they have presided over significant financial or infrastructure projects in municipalities of varying population sizes. Kronenwetter has 7,800 residents, Clintonville 4,500, Abbotsford 2,200, Sparta 4,300 and Poynette 2,500.
Those projects are what they felt prepared them for tackling Oregon’s goals of revitalizing its downtown and erecting new municipal buildings, as well as bringing more affordable housing developments to the village.
For example, Downey said he helped facilitate a major housing rehabilitation program in a small Illinois community prior to working in Kronenwetter. And Eveland said she turned Clintonville’s capital improvement plan -- a mere excel document -- into a full fledged financial analysis that garnered millions of dollars in grants.
In Sparta, Rheinecker said he helped bring in an assisted living facility for seniors after seven years of negotiations -- and seeing a major need for older residents.
And Shanks said he put together a whole new capital improvement plan for a village that didn’t previously have one -- one of the first things he needed to address during his tenure in Poynette. Grady said that as a staff assistant to Senator Herb Kohl in the early 1990s before coming to Abbotsville, he was part of an effort to distribute food supplies and medicine on ships to the former Soviet Union -- now Russia.
Aside from their differing backgrounds, the candidates shared some commonalities as well.
They each said have a passion for affecting change and building relationships with members of the public.
Richard Downey
Downey told the Observer what he would bring to Oregon as Graczs’ successor, in addition to his two decades of public administration experience, is his imagination and ability to say “I haven’t seen it all.”
During his tenure in Illinois -- in Rock Falls and Washington -- Elkhart, Kansas, and now Kronenwetter, Downey helped facilitate several housing rehabilitation programs and redeveloped a downtown riverfront, according to his resume. He even brought Kronenwetter residents together through conceptualizing an annual summer outdoor movie event -- the “Movies under the Stars” program.
The Youngstown, Ohio, native pursued an undergraduate degree in political science at Penn State University. From there, Downey earned his Masters in Public Administration from Central Michigan University, where he met his wife just over two decades ago.
After interning for a couple of smaller municipalities in the Midwest, Downey found his first administrator job in Elkhart, a town with a population of around 2,200. He recalled being able to stand in three states at once while living there.
In 2012, Downey found a home in Kronenwetter after brief stints in Rock Falls and Washington, Illinois. But it was the Village of Oregon’s school district that caught his attention in applying for Gracz’ role -- particularly for his two kids.
It was also how transparent the Village Board is with residents, he said.
“If you go on (the village’s) website and look, they are asking for comments from the public about what should be asked of the new administrator,” Downey said. “People should be able to ask those questions.”
Sharon Eveland
Not only does Eveland have an administrator background she said has prepared her for Oregon’s opening -- she told the Observer she previously worked as a cryptologic technician interpretive with the U.S. Navy.
As an administrator in Clintonville, Eveland has applied for and helped award $4 million in grant funding for the small-income community, she said. According to her resume, Eveland also overhauled and implemented a new employee personnel manual, which included policies for paid parental leave.
And in addition to developing Clintonville's first capital improvement plan, she said she helped revitalize the city’s downtown with the assistance of an outside consultant.
Born and raised in a small town in Georgia, Eveland joined the Navy after graduating from high school. She said she dealt with raw intelligence data, translating Arabic to work with several civilian agencies amid the War on Terror.
From 2008 to 2010, Eveland said she decided to study history back in her home state at Armstrong Atlantic States University in Savannah.
But circumstances changed for Eveland in 2012 when she met her husband, a Brooklyn native. She recalled visiting him for the first time that year, encountering a frigid Wisconsin winter. That’s when she said she knew she was going to call Oregon her next home someday.
Then, after obtaining her Masters of Public Administration from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro in December 2016, Eveland has been in Clintonville ever since.
Eveland said she wanted to give her kids the education they deserve through Oregon’s school district. She also identified how the Village Board has prioritized representation of minorities in its policies within the last few years.
Daniel Grady
Of all the administrator candidates, Grady has the most experience at the national level, being a staffer for Kohl from 1990-1994 in Washington D.C. -- where he hails from. He’s also owned the most businesses, he told the Observer.
And not only is Grady the administrator in the City of Abbotsford -- he has owned two restaurants in the Neenah and Menasha Area -- Sidelines Sports Pub and Grille from 2005-2008 and Madhouse Grill from 2009-2014. Grady said he was previously an accountant at a Menasha-based company from 2009-2014, and again in Neenah until 2017. According to his resume, he was also an Outagamie County Board supervisor until August 2019.
That’s around 17 years of leadership experience, said Grady, who has a history degree from the University of Maryland, as well as a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
In addition to shipping supplies to the former Soviet Union, Grady said coordinating space improvements for Outagamie County buildings as a board supervisor helped prepare him for the Oregon administrator role. Also readying him was a county effort to address how inmates with mental illnesses were not given the proper medication in area correctional facilities.
And as a self-proclaimed beer connoisseur and home brewer, Grady worked with the state Legislature back in 2011 to legalize the transport of homemade beer and wine within the state.
Now, in Abbotsford, Grady said he has learned that “group decisions tend to be the best decisions.” With that, he said he applied for the open Oregon position because of the village’s collaborative style of management, along with its emphasis on its park system and a quality of life for all residents.
Corey Rheinecker
Rather than going to school for public administration, Rheinecker said he worked into his Sparta city manager position after a career as a scientist. But he told the Observer he feels that his experience analyzing data has given him an upper hand in his current role -- and as Oregon's next administrator.
The numbers allow Rheinecker to take emotions out of the equation, he said, and solve problems based on what the facts show. His hands-on approach to tackling work tasks would serve him as well -- sometimes you have to make mistakes in order to learn, Rheinecker said.
The Sparta native, who has a biological science degree from Southern Illinois State University, spent his former career as a scientist at a genetics lab in Saint Louis, Missouri. He transitioned into microbiology soon after, and started working with drinking water.
Little did he know that water is what would bring him back to his home state as a coordinator of public affairs in 2005. In that position, Rheincker said he managed the daily operations of Sparta’s water, sewer and street departments until 2013.
After a two-year stint as a chemical technician and water operator at an energy plant in Marissa, Illinois, Rheinecker was again back in Sparta, this time in his current role. During his tenure, he managed a $17.5 million wastewater treatment plant project and again managed city utilities.
He would deal with a lot of the same projects if hired in Oregon, he said, one of the major drivers of applying.
“Another thing that had me interested was the housing developments,” Rheinecker said. “I want to hone my skills and become an expert on those.”
Martin Shanks
The Wisconsin-born Shanks told the Observer public administration has been his career of choice since early adulthood.
In addition to putting together the capital improvement plan, the current Village of Poynette administrator said he has almost a decade of experience handling municipal finances, economic development projects that fostered business growth, and human resources management under his belt.
Coming to Oregon would be a natural and organic transition for Shanks and his growing family, he said, which is why he applied even though he’s enjoyed his time in Poynette. He grew up on a farm in Portage, which has a population of around 10,000, like Oregon. And since a lot of his family was involved in local government, Shanks said he found his calling after earning his undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
A faculty member whom Shanks had a close relationship with set him up with an administrator internship in the Village of Plover. There, he said he really enjoyed “all the hats you have to wear” in the role.
From there, Shanks went on to receive his Masters of Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2012. He was then hired as assistant city administrator in Monroe, where he worked for a half a decade and helped oversee a “growth spurt” of businesses there, he said.
The other half has been spent in the Poynette, where Shanks had been an intern six years prior. He said Oregon was the first job he’s applied to since working for Poynette.
“Oregon has a lot going on right now,” Shanks said of his reasoning to apply. “The village has a lot of community facility programs. That’s exciting.”
“That’s why I got into this profession.”