Village administrator Mike Gracz’s retirement was put on hold last year when the pandemic hit Oregon, as was so much of life at the time.
But Gracz retired on May 3, after two decades working for the village.
Gracz said he doesn’t regret staying a little longer, and said he’s formed long lasting relationships with colleagues and helped maintain the village’s partnerships with nearby communities and Dane County. He told the Observer he also helped improve the village’s financial status during his tenure.
And he said one of the things he’s most proud to leave behind is the “fantastic staff” that he’s helped assemble over the years.
“Mike is the most honest and ethical administrator that any village president could ever ask for,” outgoing president Jeanne Carpenter told the Observer. “He has always served Oregon with the community’s best interests at heart.”
But apart from providing his successor Martin Shanks with his personal phone number, Gracz said his plan is to completely disconnect from governance after a 35 year career, with 22 of those spent in Oregon. Shanks took over as administrator on May 3.
Gracz left the position of Tomah city administrator to come work for Oregon in 1999.
It’s been more than just village staff that Gracz has fostered over those 22 years. He said the village has a great relationship with the county.
“The county has been fabulous to work with,” he said, citing support from previous county executive Kathleen Falk and current exec Joe Parisi on street projects and the bike trail.
He also said Oregon has built long-lasting relationships with surrounding towns that contribute in different ways.
The Towns of Oregon, Rutland and Dunn have been major partners in the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District, he said. They, along with the Village of Brooklyn, have also been financial supporters of the Oregon Area Senior Center.
Those intergovernmental arrangements, he said, are challenging and not easy to maintain. Between elected officials coming and going, and municipalities negotiating over who should pay for what, he said he’s seen such partnerships dissolve in other communities.
“It’s unique, we've been together so long,” he said. “We get along so well and are great partners. In my experience it’s been positive and fruitful for all parties involved.”
Gracz has also helped improve the village’s financial status during his tenure -- one of his primary goals starting off in the role.
By working with former village president Jerry Luebke and former finance director Renee Hoeft, they managed to stop deficit spending and pare down the village’s debt.
For around a 3-5 year period early in his tenure, in order to keep costs down but not raise taxes, some of the decisions made by Gracz, Luebke and Hoeft led to frugal budgets, he said. That meant putting street improvement projects on hold as well as leaving department positions open when people have vacated them.
And over the years, he said he learned to do a better job at finding a balance between being pro-business but also keeping resident taxpayers in mind.
He said one example is instituting impact fees around 2005. Developers and builders pay impact fees including park improvement fees, or sewer and water connection fees, which have helped to fund public works and police department projects, as well as the new library building. The fees protect residents by keeping taxes down, Gracz said. They can also be used to pay off debt.
While he said he received significant opposition from developers who didn’t like the fees, it has kept the village from taxing residents for those funds. But it’s a balancing act, he said, and the village can’t have the fees up too high to prevent development from happening.
Gracz has also worked for years to improve the stormwater system – which resulted in the last major flood being in 2007 – and with the help of federal aid, the village bought the homes and relocated residents out of the floodplain that same year.
The biggest challenge facing his successor and the new board and president will be relocating Village Hall to the prior One Community Bank location at 101 Alpine Parkway, he said. There will also be meetings about finding a new space for the Oregon Area Senior Center, which for now is slated to take up the 117 Spring St. Village Hall building once vacated. And there are parking issues at the new library to be addressed.
As for what will follow his two decades of working for Oregon residents, Gracz said he is looking forward to biking more, particularly on Badger State Trail – one of his favorite pastimes, especially with his son.
And he looks forward to traveling and visiting state parks with his wife after the pandemic.
“He will be dearly missed,” Carpenter said.