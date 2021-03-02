The Village of Oregon has narrowed its search for a new city administrator to five finalists and hopes to conduct interviews in closed session when the Village Board holds a special meeting, March 12.
The candidates are Richard Downey (Kronenwetter), Sharon Eveland (Clintonville), Daniel Grady (Abbotsford), Corey Rheinecker (Sparta) and Martin Shanks (Sun Prairie).
Each candidate has had experience as a village or city administrator or a city manager.
The board held a closed session Monday, March 1 to discuss the phone interviews from 10 semifinalists. From there, the board plans choose a new administrator, who is expected to start on April 12.
Downey has been administrator in Kronenwetter, Marathon County’s third-largest community, since 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously was the administrator for two cities in Illinois – Rock Falls and Washington – and for Elkhart, Kansas. He earned his master’s of public administration from Central Michigan University in 2003.
Eveland has been the administrator in Clintonville, a city of 4,500 in Waupaca County, since 2017, and she earned her MPA from Georgia Southern University in 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously worked as a military language and intelligence analyst with the U.S. Navy, according to Clintonville’s website.
Grady has been the administrator at Abbotsford, a city of 2,400 in Marathon County, since 2018, and was an accountant for more than a decade before that and owned two restaurants in the Neenah-Menasha area during part of that time, according to his LinkedIn profile. He holds a master’s of business administration from UW-Oshkosh.
Rheinecker has been the city manager in the City of Sparta, Illinois, since 2015. Rheinecker was a chemical technician/water plant operator and chemist for much of the decade before that. From 2005-2013, Rheinecker was the coordinator of public affairs for Sparta. He also has been the Sparta school district’s board president since 2019, according to board minutes.
Shanks has been the Village of Poynette administrator since 2017, and six years earlier had been an intern there, according to a resume provided with his application. He earned an MPA from the University of Milwaukee in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile, and was previously the assistant city administrator in Monroe for five years.
Mike Gracz is retiring after being the city administrator for two decades. He has worked in municipal government since 1989, including stops in West Chicago and Libertyville, both in Illinois, and Tomah.
The duties for the village administrator include overseeing department heads, working on the budget, and coordinating development with other departments. The pay range is expected to be between $114,000-$127,000 per year with benefits.