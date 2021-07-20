Maynard Stoehr said he has done his job right when the police officers he’s helped hire are able to form deep bonds with the community members they keep safe.
That bond might even manifest in the form of a hug.
Village of Oregon police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf hugged Stoehr when she helped award him for his work as Police Commission president earlier this summer, he told the Observer with a smile July 16.
Stoehr has now retired from the governing body, which makes the department’s hiring and firing decisions, after a 20-year tenure.
Pagenkopf and the rest of the department’s officers and staff exemplify the values he looked for in new employees over the years, Stoehr said.
While a lot of their jobs involve being on high alert and prepared for emergencies, he also sought a love for connecting with others, as well as a passion for learning about the law enforcement profession.
He upholds his own values, as he’s never missed a Police Commission meeting, Pagenkopf told the Observer in an email July 8.
Shaping those values and knowledge about the policing profession were Stoehr’s prior occupations.
He was drafted to serve in the United States Air Force when he was a young adult, and later went on to work as a Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant and academy instructor.
And Stoehr, who has lived in Oregon for a few decades, also previously brought the state into compliance with the Highway Safety Act of 1966, and acted as the director of the state’s highway safety program until retiring from that position 1989.
He also has some world travels under his belt. Stoehr said he worked as a tour guide for 11 years, and embarked on various journeys with his wife, Ina, who died in 2013.
Pointing to several trinkets lining book shelves and glass displays while inside his home on July 16, Stoehr said he’s been to parts of Europe, Asia and Africa.
But the Monday, July 12, Village Board meeting marked a new chapter for Stoehr in stepping down from his Commission post.
During the board’s first in-person meeting since March 2020, members of Stoehr’s family, trustees and police department staff recognized him for the many years he dedicated to the Police Commission.
Pagenkopf also played a video of a June 14 award ceremony, where Stoehr was given a plaque that now sits on the mantle above his fireplace.
During the video, Pagenkopf could be heard saying “I remember you hiring me.”
“Every year, you’ve identified someone in our agency and have given them an award,” she said during the video. “As criticism (of the law enforcement profession) is so heavy, you’ve continued to see the good that we do, and we take that very seriously.”
“You’re one of the best community members I’ve ever met,” Pagenkopf said to Stoehr July 12.
Stoehr tearfully accepted everyone’s words at the meeting, and voiced his gratitude for all the people he’s met over the course of his career, as well as the support of his family and friends.
But Stoehr said July 16 that people will still see him around.
Stoehr is a member of the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimists Club, as well as the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW and the American Legion. He’s also part of the Holy Mother of Consolation Church congregation.
But he said he might become a little less active in those organizations as he focuses on more aspects of his personal life, like his children.
Part of that time, Stoehr said, will also be telling his wife of his adventures. He was planning to visit her grave after his July 16 interview with the Observer.
“I feel so honored,” he said July 12. “The time went just like that.”