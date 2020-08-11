The Dane County area, while a popular place to live, has continuously seen housing and rent prices rise while income wages have remained stagnant since 2009.
So in a long-standing affordable housing crisis that’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, county municipalities like the Village of Oregon are trying to think of ways to extinguish that fire — or at least reduce it to embers — for its most vulnerable demographics. Director of planning and zoning administrator Elise Cruz told the Observer those mainly include senior citizens and single parents, some paying 30% of their income on either rent and a mortgage.
Remedying the crisis starts with the first annual state-mandated Housing Affordability Report by Vandewalle & Associates, LLC, the village published late last year, she said.
Now that Oregon has surpassed the state’s population benchmark of 10,000 people, Cruz said an updated version of that report will have to come out by the end of 2020.
The report is a mandate the state started requiring in 2018, Cruz said, to address the affordable housing crisis at a local level.
She said the population benchmark assumes municipalities have the tax base, funds and staff to carry out funding the report. It also expects and holds accountable the municipalities that use its findings to inform new development decisions and any changes to the village’s comprehensive plan, which lays out Oregon’s long-term growth goals.
And while the report outlines who is most affected by the village’s affordable housing crisis, it includes ways to mitigate the problem and where the village can develop next.
Potential solutions include accessory dwelling units, changing the definition of “family” in zoning ordinances, setting goals to define future housing unit numbers based on population growth and working more closely with the Oregon Housing Coalition, which was established in 2018.
A heavy burden
Cruz said, based on the findings in the report, that single-parent households with children and seniors are “heavily burdened” with housing costs in the village.
It’s hard for single parents to coordinate housing expenses along with child care, utilities and other finances, Cruz explained.
Cruz also pointed out the minimum wage in the state remains at $7.25 an hour, and hasn’t been raised since 2009, and for seniors, most are on a fixed income if they are retired.
If housing or rent prices go up, then “they might be priced out,” she said.
Any individual or family with an income below $69,700 cannot afford the monthly median owner-occupied cost for homes with a mortgage, and any individual or family with an income below $33,000 cannot afford the median monthly rent in the Village, the report states. In Dane County, nearly 25% of households can’t afford to live in Oregon, according to the report.
The report also states that the village has a 2% vacancy rate, which is below the “healthy” 5% benchmark. Cruz said that indicates there are a lot of “high-value” homes in the village which a lot of potential newcomers can’t afford.
She said that also means a lack of housing diversity — a lack of options for different income brackets.
“In Oregon, 23% of households are housing cost burdened and 14% spend greater than 50% of their total income on housing,” the report states.
Potential solutions
While the report gives a snapshot of what the current housing crisis looks like in Oregon, it also offers solutions for meeting existing and forecasted housing demand.
North Main Street, as well as Janesville and Park streets, are the areas most desirable for affordable housing developments, according to the report. Already, some concepts for Janesville Street from Lakestone Properties and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County are making their way through the Planning Commission, with revised plans set for review in October based on July public feedback.
More ways the village can meet demand, the report states, includes allowing accessory dwelling units – Cruz said, for example, if a household has a senior relative, they could allow them to live in a small dwelling unit in their backyard. The senior could live independently but not have to be away from family members in case they would need assistance, she said.
Another way is changing the definition of “family” in zoning ordinances, the report states. The new definition “can be modified” to include new relationships such as “domestic partnerships, guardianship and foster children.” The change, the report states, “modernizes” the definition of the “functional family.”
More solutions include establishing density bonuses to incentivize developers to increase the “density of development” in “strategic locations.” This remedy would up the allowable dwelling units per acre in exchange for the inclusion of affordable housing units.
The village can also adjust the required mix of housing types as outlined in the comprehensive plan, and continue to work with the Oregon Housing Coalition, the report states. The coalition is made up of community members, teachers, business owners and local government officials to advocate for those who can’t afford to live in Oregon and was formed in 2018.