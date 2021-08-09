The Village of Oregon Library Board has hired a consulting firm to help the nearly $12 million North Main Street library project become a reality.
On July 28, the Library Board voted to contract with Illinois-based Vine Consulting for owner’s representative services. An owner’s representative, according to previous Observer reporting, works to ensure that a construction project’s needs are met; that the new library would be built on time, as well as within design and budget parameters.
The Library Board chose Vine Consulting out of eight firms having submitted proposals after a series of interviews and reference checks, according to an update library director Jennifer Way provided the Village Board at its Aug. 2 meeting.
“Geoff Vine of Vine Consulting has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry,” Way wrote. “His construction career (began) as a (laborer) and culminated as president of a construction firm.
“Vine was (also) involved in the Waunakee Library building project, which was completed in 2019.”
The project’s next step is now to secure an agreement for architectural and engineering services, she wrote. Way wrote that both the Library and Village Boards will need to approve that agreement at a future meeting.