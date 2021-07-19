I am writing as a volunteer at the Oregon Area Historical Society Museum, located at the corner of West Lincoln and Market Streets in Oregon.
We are now open to the public on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays in the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please come learn about the history of our community. We have an interactive Scavenger Hunt for children and families.
Recently a visitor came to the Museum from Seattle seeking information about a pedestrian-and-vehicle accident in Oregon that happened to a family member in 1944. Did we have any information about this?
Indeed, we did. Because the Oregon Observer has deposited all hard-copy past issues with the museum, we were able to quickly find an article about the accident. The visitor was grateful.
Then, this visitor also wanted information about family members buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery. We have a fairly complete card file of burials in both St. Mary’s and Prairie Mound cemeteries, as well as some country cemeteries in the area. Those records help families in doing genealogical research.
My purpose for writing today is to let you know about these historical records your local museum has. And we are interested in acquiring more such documents.
If you are a part of a community group –- social, service, educational, religious, business, etc. -– that keeps records of your activities, we invite you to share those records with the museum. We want to be a good depository of local history.
If you have written a history of your family, we would be glad to have a copy; we have an extensive file of local family information which is useful for research.
Visitors from near and far who want to learn more about our community will be most grateful for what you can share with us. We have a lot. Please contact the museum at 608-835-8961, visit our Website: oregonareahistoricalsociety.org, like us on Facebook, or drop by in person.
Joel Olsen
Oregon