For most of the 25 years we’ve lived in Oregon, Hans Noeldner has been vocal about stopping climate change. You’ve probably seen him pedaling his bicycle back and forth to Madison.
Hans was Oregon’s spokesperson for “holier-than-thou political correctness and born-again fervor” – the words he now uses to ridicule the progressives he blames for the downfall of American society.
In Hans’ column “Surprisingly, voting for Trump appears to be the lesser evil,” he announces he is now “considering” supporting Trump. There is not a single word in the column about THE issue for Hans over the last decades.
He doesn’t mention that Trump thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax. No word of Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord or gutting environmental regulations.
Climate change clearly is no longer Hans’ big issue. So what’s motivating him now?
Hans finds “gay marriage” to be “a real shock to me.” He calls for a return to “old norms of courtship, marriage and well-defined gender roles in family life.” Presumably this means a docile wife staying home with the kids while the man brings home the bacon and rules the family. It means not allowing people to love and marry partners of the same gender.
What Hans fails to understand is that people are of various races, religions, gender identities, dispositions, interests, passions and experiences. Trying to make them all fit into his 1950s myth of the family isn’t going to work. It didn’t work for many then, and it certainly won’t now.
Hans goes on to rage against those who see “systemic racism” in American society. He ignores slavery, wars against Native Americans, reservations, internment camps, Jim Crow laws and red-lining; instead lamenting the “racial bias” experienced by white people.
Really? Willful ignorance and unwillingness to see history from the perspective of others stands in the way of truly bridging the racial divides in America.
Hans writes that “This election isn’t just about who will be president for the next four years.” We agree with him on this point.
This election is about whether our democratic system will survive Trump’s attacks on its institutions. It’s about whether women, immigrants, people of color, the LGBTQ community, and low-income people will have an equal place in our society.
It’s about whether women will be forced back into “well-defined gender roles.” It’s about whether Black lives matter. And it’s about whether our children will inherit a livable planet. Vote Trump out!
Mike Wunsch and Rae Vogeler
Oregon