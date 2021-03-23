I am encouraging our community to vote for Mary Lokuta for Oregon School Board. I feel that she is the strongest candidate to support our students and their families, educators and staff.
Mary is a strong leader, has a history of supporting public education and volunteering in our schools. She believes in equity and inclusion initiatives that assure all students are safe, heard, respected and valued.
My five children graduated from Oregon and now I have family members that are educators and grandchildren in the district. Education and school board are important to me, as they should be to everyone in our community, our children are our future.
Please vote for Mary Lokuta on April 6.
Nadine Krenz
Oregon