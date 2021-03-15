I am writing to encourage residents of the Oregon School District to vote for Josh King and Aaron Heisler for the Oregon School Board election on April 6.
As a longtime resident of Oregon with family history here, I’ve seen first hand how things were and how things now are. The school board needs to vote and debate on issues and represent my voice as well as others in the community who voted them in.
They need to be more transparent with parents and community members about issues, big purchases (school land), and current events. Lastly, the school board should have been more proactive in their approach to get kids back to school.
We are still waiting to get our high school kids back in school for a full day, but schools like us such as Waunakee, had their school board recently vote 6-1 to bring their 7-12 graders back full time. But in Oregon we don’t vote, we let one person make the decision.
Josh and Aaron had a mission to get kids safely back in school and to do so full-time. They have worked tirelessly in our community advocating for students, their families, and OSD teachers. Through this work they have realized significant opportunities for improvement with leadership, transparency in policies, procedures, and meetings, equity in hiring staff, fiscal responsibility in how and why your taxpayer money is spent, and accountability to name a few.
They both will no doubt walk the walk and get results to improve each child's experience in this district. Josh’s words: "I have always and will continue to represent the rights of the community for every child to access an appropriate education, utilizing every resource our school district can and should provide."
Missy Johnson
Oregon High School Class of 1999